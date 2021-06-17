Athletes of the Week: Columbus Lions

Columbus, GA (WRBL) – The Columbus Lions has worked hard if the off season, and their hard work paid off in a big way against the Jersey Flight. The Lions feasted on the Flight with a big 49-15 win. The Columbus defense shined brightest in the win.

“It was the win we needed. Going on the road, you have to be 50% and we were already in a hole by losing at Albany. So, coming up with a home win and coming back on the road to a good New Jersey team is huge for our organization,” said Head Coach Jason Gibson.

Every game carries extra weight in the abbreviated COVID-19 season. Their next opponent is their heated rivals the Jacksonville Sharks.

“In this shortened season that we have it was vital. Jacksonville has always been our nemesis, rival whatever you want to call it. So, it’s a huge game. Great game for the fans and big game for us. With a shortened COVID season with eight games, every game counts. This game has a lot of playoff implications already and it’s only week four,” said Coach Gibson.

The Lions look to extend their winning streak to three games. Coach Gibson is relying on the Lions dominance at home to keep the good times rolling.

“We’re not going to lose. We don’t lose in the Civic Center. That’s been a tradition for 15 years, as long as we’ve been here. It’s just a great place to play. We have great fans, and visiting fans hate playing here so I love it. I’m excited to be home in front of our fan base and playing in that building,” said Coach Gibson.



