COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Let’s start with the Women’s Golf team which won by 20 strokes to capture the Peach Belt Conference Women’s Championship…the first in school history. The team was led by Victoria Libaak who fired a 72 on the final day.

The girls’ program actually won the conference championship for the first time in Columbus State history. We had our backs against the wall and they knew what needed to be done to pull it through and they did exactly that. Bianca Lohbauer, Women’s Golf Coach

Now while the Women were doing their thing the CSU Men’s Golf team was taking care of business as well.

Led by Jordan Doull, the team won its first PBC conference title in seven years.

I thought we did a tremendous job in firstly preparing for the tournament, planning correctly and executing down there, an all-around impressive performance by the guys. David McMinn, Men’s Golf Coach

And now the Men and Women head to the regionals in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with the hopes of bringing home even more hardware.

We’ve just got to go in there and hit the right shots at the right times, get inside the top six if not, definitely win it. Jordan Doull

It’s definitely going to be tough, but I feel like we have the team, we showed it up on the last round of conference so I feel like if we put in the work this next two weeks, we will definitely have a chance to make it to the top three to go to nationals. Victoria Libaak

So we say good luck to the CSU Men and Women as they vie for a regional title.