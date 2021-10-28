Athletes of the Week: Columbus State Soccer

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus State University women’s soccer team has proven to be one of the best in the Peach Belt Conference. The Lady Cougars got a game winning kick from Maddy Peterson last Wednesday against North Georgia to clinch at least a tie for the regular season conference championship.



“They’ve been through a lot, I mean it was 18 months we were in limbo with Covid, not getting to play outside competition. We came to work every day, got in the weight room, we grinded it out and we’re real excited, these folks are special here,” said head coach Jay Entlich.



Peterson and her teammates say it’s taken teamwork to reach the top of the conference.



Our team was working very hard and the player that was in my position actually got hurt so I knew I had to step up and it just felt amazing to be able to do that for my team to get us that win,” said midfielder Maddy Peterson.



“It’s one win but we’ve got many more to go so exciting as always but back to work today again”, goalkeeper Sarah Halilhodzic.



The Lady Cougars head north to Greenville, Tennessee to take on the Tusculum Pioneers in a game Coach Entlich say is very important. They also have a Saturday date on the road against Albany State.

Congratulations to our newest WRBL Athletes of the Week the Columbus State Soccer team.