Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus State softball team hasn’t had a season like this one in over a decade. For the first time since 2007 the Lady Cougars went through the regular season winning every home game. That’s a final home record of 24-0. Players and coaches know that you’re not supposed to talk about streaks in softball, but there were times the Lady Cougars understood something special was going to happen.



“After we loss to Georgia College, our first conference game, we started playing I think that opened our eyes a little bit. From there we were just on it,” said senior short stop Madeline Parker.



“In 2007 we were 16-0 for the entire year. That’s the only time we’ve been undefeated. So that was the point I started, in my mind, I didn’t them about it. It got out on social media and that kind of stuff. In my mind I was like this is going to be kind of cool to go undefeated at home,” said head coach Brad Huskisson.



CSU finished the regular season with an overall record 41-12, and the Lady Cougars became Peach Belt Conference Regular Season Co-Champions. The teams says the key to their success has been their team chemistry and their dedication to each other.



“Every day you practice and you play for the sister beside you. To see how this team has come that close and has totally bought into that culture. You know it makes it fun to be around them. You know we talk about how we want to have fun but winning is fun,” said Huskisson.



“Every day we come out and you know every body has bad days but we’re here and we’re together. We always try to make each other laugh,” said senior pitcher and new CSU regular season home run record holder Hannah Rose Corbin.



Another key factor to this team is their ability to stay confident and optimistic even when they’re trailing in the game.



“The other day we went two innings without scoring a run. I’m kind of getting a little nervous, and getting onto them a little bit. I started talking to them about their swings. Then we put 7 up in the 3rd inning. One of the girls says ‘Can you relax now? We’re going to win this,” said Huskisson.



Congratulations to our newest Kia AutoSport Athletes of the Week the Columbus State Softball team.