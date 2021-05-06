Athletes of the Week: Eufaula Cheerleading

Eufaula, AL (WRBL) – The Eufaula High Cheerleading team has battled some tough competition in recent years finishing 7th out of 40 teams last year. They were one of the smallest teams in the nation wide competition at the Wide World Of Sports. This season was a different story. The Lady Tigers placed 2nd in the country in Orlando, Florida.



“COVID put a lot of stress, not only on the school but on the team as well. We learned a lot of our material over Zoom. So we didn’t have a lot of in person practice. The fact that we were able to overcome all of that and then go get 2nd place says a lot for the type of girls that they are. They’re hard workers. They’re dedicated to what they do,” said Cheer Head Coach Meg Herring.



Leland Anderson and Samiya Jones are a pair of the team’s leaders. They praised their team for coming together despite all the hurdles they faced. Still they’re in some shock from their incredible performance on a national stage.



“Being second even with all the obstacles we’ve had to overcome is very astonishing for us. To go and just place second in the nation,” said Jones.

“I was very difficult. Like coach had said we’ve been on Zoom. We haven’t had a lot of in person. Just the way the older girls worked with the new girls it was amazing to be able to go out there and do good in all their competitions,” said Anderson.

Coach Herring had just one message for this very special group.

“I appreciate them and they have represented our school and our community very well. We’re all very proud of them. They have made this year on that I will never forget,” said Coach Herring.



Congratulations to our newest Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week the Eufaula High School Cheerleading Team.