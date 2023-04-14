Phenix City, AL (WRBL) – It’s no surprise to see the Glenwood baseball team doing well on the diamond. This year the Gators have taken it to a new level. They’ve already recorded over 30 wins this season. The team says it’s the chemistry and focus that has propelled them to success.



“It’s incredible really just the team chemistry is the best I’ve ever been on really. And the team is pretty good this year,” said senior infielder and pitcher Jacob Page.



“We’re all just clicking together and getting timely hits playing great baseball together and just getting the job done when we need to,” said senior third baseman Lane Griggs.



For this year’s team the motivation for their success this season actually game from a heart breaking loss in last year’s AISA State Championship Series to Pike Liberal.



“It has and all season long. Working out, working Monday’s through Friday’s really,” said Page.

“Everyone is buying into the goal and that’s the State Championship to get there and not only to get there but to win,” said Griggs.



Head coach Tim Fanning says this year’s roster is incredibly talented. Nine seniors have signed scholarships to play at the college level. However it’s his team’s intangibles that has impressed him the most.



“The way they’ve handled adversity and failure this year has definitely been different in a good way. You know we’ve had some downs, but they’re haven’t been a lot of lows. It’s been a great season but when we’ve had them they’ve bounced right back,” said head coach Tim Fanning.



While the winning record is impressive, and a State Championship is Glenwood’s ultimate goal. It’s not the only thing that matters.



“Seeing them bond together and understand that it’s not about them individually that it is truly about the program and this team that’s the most special thing as a coach. To see them understand that putting others ahead of themselves is ultimately going to get them where they need to go,” said Fanning.



Congratulations to our newest Kia AutoSport Athletes of the Week, the Glenwood Gators baseball team.