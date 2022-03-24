Phenix City, AL (WRBL) – Glenwood head coach Tim Fanning says his team is right where he expected them to be after an off season of tough workouts.



“The guys work extremely hard in the weight room and in the preseason, and honestly it’s very rewarding to see them reaping the benefits of the work they put in in the off-season,” said Coach Fanning.



The Gators have been led this season by a host of players including junior Jackson Milam, and senior catcher Jacob Smith. They both like the tough schdule Glenwood has played this season.

“We faced better pitching, we faced good teams, getting higher velos, when we face these important games we get these better pitchers and we’re just used to it,” said Smith.



“It’s the best team chemistry I’ve ever been on, everybody’s coming together making plays when they need to, and just having good AB’s every single at bat. We’re just out playing as a team, playing together, it’s all you can ask for out of a team,” said Milam.



The Gators have done well offensively recently scoring 16 runs in one game. They’re also shining on defense holding multiple teams to one run.



“Hopefully we can build on the first half of the season, we’ve already played 22 games, so I don’t think there’s anything we’re going to see that we haven’t seen so it’s really about taking care of ourselves physically and as far as recovery for pitchers, and just keep doing what we’re doing and playing against the game,” said Coach Fanning.



Congratulations to our newest WRBL News 3 PrepZone Athletes of the Week the Glenwood Gators baseball team.