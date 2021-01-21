Athletes of the Week: Glenwood Boys & Girls Basketball

The Glenwood Boys and Girls basketball team are both under the direction of head coach Dusty Perdue. Both squads are flourishing under his leadership in the 2020-21 season. The boys are keeping pace in Region Play with some tough opponents and non-region games remaining on the schedule.

“But I’m looking forward to this team getting healthy and getting back on the court together. Just proud of where we’re at with the boys team, and the chance to go play for another State Championship,” said Coach Perdue.

So far the Gators are 14-3 on the season which has earned them Your Local Geico Office Co-Athletes of the Week.

Now the other part of the Glenwood equation are the Lady Gators which have taken no prisoners in route to and impressive 16-1 regular season mark and a 4-0 region clinching record.

“Our next step is going to be the 2nd week of February, which will be the Elite 8 for us at the Multiplex in Montgomery. Probably playing a good Fort Dale team so I’m excited about the chance to play them. We start four seniors and one junior so this is our year if we’re going to do it. I’m really proud of the work the 13 girls that come each and every day to put in the work. They really work hard for me,” said Coach Perdue.

One coach guiding two teams into the post season play is something rare but it looks like Coach Perdue will achieve that feat.

Congratulations to the Glenwood Lady Gators Basketball team also Your Local Geico Office Co-Athletes of the Week.