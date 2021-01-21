 

Athletes of the Week: Glenwood Boys & Girls Basketball

Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Glenwood Boys and Girls basketball team are both under the direction of head coach Dusty Perdue. Both squads are flourishing under his leadership in the 2020-21 season. The boys are keeping pace in Region Play with some tough opponents and non-region games remaining on the schedule.
“But I’m looking forward to this team getting healthy and getting back on the court together. Just proud of where we’re at with the boys team, and the chance to go play for another State Championship,” said Coach Perdue.
So far the Gators are 14-3 on the season which has earned them Your Local Geico Office Co-Athletes of the Week.
Now the other part of the Glenwood equation are the Lady Gators which have taken no prisoners in route to and impressive 16-1 regular season mark and a 4-0 region clinching record.
“Our next step is going to be the 2nd week of February, which will be the Elite 8 for us at the Multiplex in Montgomery. Probably playing a good Fort Dale team so I’m excited about the chance to play them. We start four seniors and one junior so this is our year if we’re going to do it. I’m really proud of the work the 13 girls that come each and every day to put in the work. They really work hard for me,” said Coach Perdue.
One coach guiding two teams into the post season play is something rare but it looks like Coach Perdue will achieve that feat.
Congratulations to the Glenwood Lady Gators Basketball team also Your Local Geico Office Co-Athletes of the Week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

55° / 51°
Rain
Rain 0% 55° 51°

Friday

58° / 41°
Rain
Rain 98% 58° 41°

Saturday

62° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 62° 43°

Sunday

58° / 53°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 58° 53°

Monday

72° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 61% 72° 58°

Tuesday

69° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 69° 48°

Wednesday

57° / 52°
Rain
Rain 71% 57° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

1 AM
Rain
99%
55°

54°

2 AM
Light Rain
80%
54°

54°

3 AM
Rain
94%
54°

54°

4 AM
Rain
97%
54°

54°

5 AM
Rain
98%
54°

53°

6 AM
Light Rain
97%
53°

53°

7 AM
Rain
99%
53°

52°

8 AM
Rain
93%
52°

52°

9 AM
Rain
82%
52°

53°

10 AM
Light Rain
74%
53°

54°

11 AM
Light Rain
62%
54°

55°

12 PM
Light Rain
65%
55°

55°

1 PM
Showers
49%
55°

56°

2 PM
Showers
41%
56°

57°

3 PM
Showers
35%
57°

57°

4 PM
Few Showers
31%
57°

57°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
57°

56°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
56°

55°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
55°

53°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
53°

53°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
53°

52°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
52°

50°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
50°

49°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
49°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories