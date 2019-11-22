Athletes of the Week: Glenwood Football

The Glenwood Gators have had a great season so far, going 10-3 and one step away from the AISA 3A State Championship. The Gators will face off with Bessemer Academy Friday night at Troy University’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Gators have a lot of recent history with Bessemer. The Rebels defeated Glenwood back in September and narrowly defeated the Gators in last year’s 3A Semifinals.

“I thought last year we played a great team, but we came up one yard short against Bessemer. That’s kind of been our motto…one more yard. So we can kind of vindicate ourselves.” said Glenwood head coach Jason Gibson.

News 3 Sports will be in Troy and will have highlights of Glenwood’s state championship game on the PrepZone with Rex Castillo and Jack Patterson at 11:15/10:15c on News 3.