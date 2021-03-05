Athletes of the Week: Greenville Girls Basketball

An opportunistic offense and a tenacious defense has led the Greenville Lady Patriots to a perfect 15-0 record. Coach Waqueisha Tenny talked about this year’s squad featuring seven seniors who last season made it all the way to the Elite 8.

“This is a very well-conditioned team. 7 of them have been playing together for 4 years. They have a great team chemistry and this is a well-coached ball club as well,” said Head Coach Waqueisha Tenny.



Coach Tenny says this team shows up every day to work and their record proves it.

“It takes a lot of work. We have to prepare for those teams that are well-structured, that we ran against in the Region during the season. But I think we make a the necessary adjustments to contain each team that we go up against,” said Coach Tenny.



Now when we asked Coach Tenny about the strength of this year’s team she didn’t hesitate. She says its their team leadership.

“It’s a senior lead team. We have seven seniors. They have very good leadership. All of them are coaches on the floor,” said Coach Tenny



Meanwhile the Lady Patriots still have their eyes on winning a Class 1A-Public State Championship. They say to do that the formula is simple.

“Don’t take anybody lightly. Play all game don’t deviate from what we do. We have to sell out on defense every single game,” said Coach Tenny.



Congratulations to our newest Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week the undefeated Greenville High Lady Patriots basketball team.