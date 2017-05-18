Athletes of the week: Hardaway baseball and Central track & field

Carver’s sophomore quarterback D.J. Riles and the Tigers offense took a lot of they mystery out of their battle with Hardaway early in the game by striking for a 75 yard touchdown bomb from Riles to Ja’Cyais Credle for the score on their first drive. Riles said at practice this week that the coaches have been thinking about that play all season long.

“We were thinking about that play ever since the Spencer game. I always want to come out and score on the first play. Set the tone for the game,” said Riles.