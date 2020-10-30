Athletes of the Week: Hardaway Hawks Football

The high-flying Hardaway Hawks would actually rather be flying under the radar right now as they get set to face the Shaw Raiders. Head Coach Michael Woolridge knows what can happen when a team gets overconfident.

“Right now we’re 5-1 and undefeated in the region. We can’t have any lapses. You know we’re coming off a big win and anytime that happens we get a big loss. We’re not worried about Carver and LaGrange down the line. We’re focused on Shaw,” said Coach Woolridge.

The Hawks have not just had to overcome tough opponents on the football field. They’ve also had to deal with avoiding the COVID-19 virus.

“We’re doing a great job around here sanitizing the locker room before and after. The weight room as well. We’re doing temperature checks and taking the necessary protocols so we can play every week,” said Coach Woolridge.

Coach Woolridge and his team are extremely honored to win our Athletes of the Week Award. He still wants his time to work hard and most of all to remain humble when they take on Shaw.

“They have an outstanding QB Wason Davis, #4 Amir Harper and DK Kelley #1. So we have three guys we have to focus on in the game. We’re working hard and making sure our preparation plans are in place and we just look forward to it,” said Coach Woolridge.

Congratulations to the Hardaway Hawks football team the newest Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week.