Athletes of the Week: Harris County Girls Basketball

For the last several years under the guidance of Head Coach Steffanie Ramsey, the Harris County Lady Tigers basketball program has been one of the most competitive in the area. This season is no different as the Lady Tigers sport an 8-2 record as they set to head even deeper in region play.

“We’ve had two tough games that we lost. Very young team but I think they’re competing well. Probably our biggest contest in front of us with Griffin. Powerhouse, outstanding program, so we just want to come in Saturday. Compete and get back to what we do best,” said Head Coach Ramsey.

Even though the Lady Tigers have played extremely well in spurts. Coach Ramsey would like to see her team compete for a full 32 minutes.



“I don’t feel like we competed for 32 minutes. We shot the ball extremely well in the first half. Second half our shots stopped falling and we started settling for the bad shots instead of attacking the rim, and doing what we did in the first half,” said Coach Ramsey.

Now this season the Lady Tigers have moved to a new region. Region 2-5A where the competition has gotten even tougher.



“This year of course we’re in a new region. We’re going up North instead of going down South three hours. Griffin is probably the team to beat. That’s what I’ve been told. We’re currently 2-0 in our region. We’ve just got to keep competing. We do play Northside. I think that’s going to be a good contest for us. I think we have a chance to still compete and be one of the top dogs in our region,” said Coach Ramsey.

Congratulations to the newest Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week the Harris County Lady Tigers Basketball Team.