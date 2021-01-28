Athletes of the Week: Harris County Wrestling

Relentless. That’s the only word on the wall of the Harris County Wrestling team’s workout facility. It just happens to be the word that best describes this year’s team. All these Tiger grapplers have done is win the school’s first ever Region Championship in 30 years of wrestling. They also won the City Tournament for the third straight year with 7 of 14 City Champions. Coach Alex Moore says it’s been a total team effort.



“We’ve worked very hard this season, and the offseason as well to get where we’ve been. It’s been a work in progress for 6-7 years now. We had a big weekend qualifying for the State Duals for the fifth straight year, winning City for the third straight time and winning Region for the first time ever. Here in Harris County it’s been a good week for us,” said Coach Moore.

Coach Moore also says this team which has qualified for the State Duals for the 5th in the Elite 8 in Class 5A. He expects his team’s success to continue.

“Our lightweights are very strong: Returning State Champ Orin Decker at 113. Senior Tucker Kensaw at 132, Junior Garrett Wood at 138. It’s a lot of talent from top to bottom. David Enfinger at 182. Our seniors have really stepped up this year. We’ve got a lot of underclassmen who have stepped up as well. We’re pretty strong from top to bottom,” said Coach Moore.

Now with all the victories this team has had this year, you would think they would have much left to accomplish, but you’d be wrong.

“We have never placed at the State Duals before. That’s definitely a goal we’re trying to reach,” said Coach Moore.



Congratulations to our newest Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week the Harris County Wrestling Team.