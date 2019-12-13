Athletes Of The Week: Jordan Girls Wrestling

The Jordan Girls Wrestling Team recently hosted their first ever All Girls Wrestling Invitational. Much to the liking of head coach Russell Scott the young ladies not only competed but won the tournament as well. They were led by 1st place finishers Lakiah Battle, Tanashia Brown and Kera Johnson

“It’s been a long time coming because with girls wrestling in the past. They’ve always had to wrestle against the boys. Now it’s a little bit of an even playing field to where they can wrestle against other girls,” said Coach Scott.

The interest in the all girls wrestling team has been high and he says he hasn’t had a lot of trouble getting young ladies to tryout.

“I’ve got a lot of good response from the girls that want to come out and wrestle. If they get through the first two weeks then I’ve got them hooked. I did a little recruiting from my girls that ran cross country for me that ran track for me. I knew what I was getting when I got those ladies to come out and wrestle for me,” said Coach Scott.

The Lady Red Jackets won’t have much time to celebrate this win, because they will have a busy schedule once they come back from Christmas Break.



“We also have another tournament. A full Girls Tournament that’s going to be January 4th. The girls also go to the Area and Sectional. If they place well there then they will advance to the State Championship,” said Coach Scott.

Congratulations to our newest Athletes of the Week The Jordan Red Jackets Girls Wrestling Team.



