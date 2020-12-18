Athletes of the Week: Kendrick Flag Football

The Kendrick Cherokees Flag Football team came to play in their Quarterfinal State matchup against Richmond Hill. The Cherokees were aggressive in the first half jumping out to an early 6-0 lead.



“We came out on the first half and we were up on them. At the end we didn’t finish how we wanted to finish. But we don’t have any seniors so we’ll come back ready to work,” said Cherokees Head Coach Emmanuel Brown.



The Cherokees almost won the matchup despite having only two substitute players. Richmond Hill could substitute their entire team.

“All I have are 9 girls. Everybody else they have 15, 20 and all that. I got 9 girls that show up everyday ready to play, ready to work. Most teams they rotate on offense, defense. We keep our same girls out there all night,” said Coach Brown.



Despite being short handed the Cherokees were in the game late, and except for a Richmond Hill Safety the Cherokees might have won. Coach Brown says the future is bright for Kendrick’s Flag Football future.



“We’re going to rebuild Kendrick the right way alright. Once we get on top we’re going to keep it there,” said Coach Brown.



