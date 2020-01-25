Athletes Of The Week: Lafayette Boys Basketball

The Lafayette High School Bulldogs is off to a 24-0 start after defeating Georgia Class 6A powerhouse Tucker High and Alabama’s Woodland High School. They’ve also beaten Georgia Class 7A powers like Lowndes County and Colquitt County. An unprecedented feat for a small Class 2A school.

“These guys are just hungry and driven to get it done this year. We’ve fallen short the last couple of years. They have made it up in their mind that nothing less than a championship is going to be sufficient,” said Lafayette Head Coach Obidiah Threadgill.

Their incredible winning streak has also propelled the Bulldogs to be the #1 ranked team in Alabama’s Class 2A classification. An incredible honor that wasn’t welcomed at first to the head Bulldog.

“I didn’t like at first because it bring a big target on their back. Our guys are the real deal. They’ve handled it as well as any 18 year old can. The know what’s expected of them. They know they’re going to take everyone’s best shot. As long as they can handle that and focus on balling. Focus on keeping their grades up, not allowing outside forces to distract them and dictate their movements. Then I think they’ll be fine. I’ve been thrilled with it,” said Coach Threadgill.



The Bulldogs have two home games left on their schedule against Handley and Valley High School.