LAGRANGE (WRBL) – LaGrange High baseball has proven to be among the best in the state. The Grangers have made it to back to back state championship series…totaling more than 60 wins in the past two seasons. Unfortunately, they’ve fallen short of their ultimate goal. The Grangers are taking a lot of pride in their work.

“Our program in thriving right now. We didn’t get the ultimate prize but to win 62 games in two years is definitely, playing a lot of really good baseball. We’re really proud of our season.” Donnie Branch, LaGrange Head Coach

The seniors on this roster have seen how their commitment has paid off. They also see a very bright future for LaGrange baseball.

“I mean the weight room has really helped all of us. All of the extra mornings that we have done. I mean we start at 6 a.m. as soon as school starts back up. I mean there’s a lot of work behind the scenes that we’ve done to get all these wins these past few years. I think the program is heading in a great direction.” Trevor Booton, Senior Pitcher

“You know our senior class tried to lay the foundation and get them going and then hopefully when we’re gone they’ll keep building off of it and maybe bring a couple of state championships back to the city.” Trey Cook, Senior Pitcher/DH

Head Coach Branch is so proud of the legacy his recent senior class leaves behind. He hopes the next generation of Granger baseball can learn from their example. Because they’re getting right back to work.

“This group took it to another level. Our program and their leadership and I’m hoping that some of it rubbed off on the next group. Because we do have some talent coming back, but some of the chemistry and leadership all of that has got to be you know kind of reworked. We start in the weight room I think June 5th, so it isn’t much of a break.” Donnie Branch, LaGrange Head Coach

Congratulations to our final Kia Autosport Athletes of the Week of the academic year, the LaGrange high baseball team.