Athletes of the Week: LaGrange Basketball

The LaGrange Grangers have been one of the big surprises in the state of Georgia this season, starting the season 16-0 heading into their big rivalry matchup with Troup County on Friday night. The Grangers have been able to win games comfortably – 82-38 over Heard County – and win the close ones as well, a 2 point win over Central Carrollton last week.

Head Coach Matt Veal says that his team will be ready for their showdown with Troup. “We feel that the Callaway game helped us prepared for a rival game. It’s our next game and like any region game, we treat them all the same. It’s hard to simulate the crowd, but our kids will be ready to play,” Veal said.

News 3 Sports will be at the LaGrange/Troup game Friday night, catch the highlights on the News 3 Nightwatch at 11/10c.