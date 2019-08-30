Athletes Of The Week: LaGrange Grangers

The LaGrange Grangers have been in a rebuilding mode the last few seasons. However, based on their performance against state power Heard County, the Grangers may have arrived.

“Playing a defending state champion after we’ve struggled after the past few years. It’s a huge mountain and we reached the pinnacle on it. Now we know that anybody on our schedule is somebody who we can compete with on Friday night,” said LaGrange Head Coach Chuck Gibbs.

It was the defense who kept LaGrange High in the game until the offense could get on track. Coaches urged the Granges to step up their game.

“We had to have all 11 guys flying to the ball every play,” said senior linebacker Qua Bowles.

“I don’t think they got a first down in the second half, we just played lights out,” said senior offensive and defensive lineman Jamari Cameron

“Our offense put points on the board and our defense shut them down,” said senior defensive end and tight end Jonathan Sutton.

Meanwhile senior quarterback Charles Crawford said that the victory wasn’t pretty but it’s still a win.

“I’m super, super pleased on how we played and we got a win. That’s the most important thing,” said Crawford

The Grangers have their bye-week this week and that will give them so much needed time to prepare for another Class 2A power and their rivals the Callaway Cavaliers.

“We’re actually looking forward to it. They’re extremely talented and they’re fast, they’re big, they’re strong. It should be a really good football game,” said Gibbs.

Congratulations to the newest Athletes of the Week the LaGrange Grangers Football Team.