Athletes of the Week: Lakeside Basketball

It had been 23 years since the Lakeside Chiefs won a state Boys Basketball championship. But this 2019-2020 edition was determined and showed true grit, as T.J. Smith nailed the game clinching free throws, sending the Lakeside faithful into a celebration for the ages. And the Lakeside players finally got to see their hard work and dedication pay off.

From day 1, Coach Clements told us that we have a system. Put God first, family second, school third and basketball 4th and it just seemed to work out this year. Lakeside Senior Guard Jayce James

We set this as a goal 3 years ago and we trusted the process. We just went out there and played ball like we know how to play. Lakeside Senior Guard Jacari Richardson

Amidst the celebration, the championship was a little bittersweet, as the win marked the final game for Head Coach Tom Clements.

Basketball is going to continue on, we’re about to start the search process for a new coach. It’s a really exciting time to be at Lakeside. Lakeside Assistant Coach Josh McConnell

And we say congratulations to the the Lakeside Chiefs, the AISA Class 2A Boys basketball State Champions and our Cody Road Trophies and Jewelers PrepZone Athletes of the Week.