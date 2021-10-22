Athletes of the week: Lanett Panthers Football

Lanett, AL (WRBL) – The Lanett Panthers football team is finally putting things together in the second half of the season. The Panthers ran over their last opponent, Randolph County, 71-8. Head coach Clifford Story Jr. says the team’s execution is the key to their success.



“We’re maintaining blocks now. We’re not looking for the back to come through the hole, we’re finishing on our blocking. Receivers are running routes properly, we’re stopping full speed. Defensively we’re swarming to the football. As the year goes on, we’re getting better week and week out. Those are the expectations that we have set for them and moving forward. We have done a great job the last several weeks getting ready for the playoffs,” said Story.



The Panthers have locked up a Region Championship but they have their eyes on a much bigger prize. Lanett wants to win another state title.

“I mean this season has been good so far. We’re not done yet. We’re trying to get a ring,” said Panthers linebacker and wide receiver Jalen Gibson.

“As the season went on, we’re starting to get the snowball effect rolling. We’re just been doing well every since. We don’t settle for less than a championship basically. That’s it,” said Panthers linebacker and wide receiver Alanteo Cheeks.

The regular season comes to an end in few weeks, but Lanett doesn’t want to stop playing football any time soon.



“We have one more region game left this Friday against Horseshoe Bend, it’s an away. Then after that we have a bye week. Then we’ll have five playoff games remaining. Which will be on our way to another State Championship hopefully,” said Story.



Congratulations to the newest WRBL News 3 Athletes of the week the Lanett Panthers football team.