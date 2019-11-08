Athletes Of The Week: Lanett Panthers

The Lanett High Panthers football team has been perfect this season with a 9-0 overall record and a 6-0 in Region Play. Panthers Head Coach Clifford Story says the secret to the team’s success has been hard work.

“It started back in the off season back in January. We got back in the weight room, drilled, off season work. They had a great summer. I have a lot of senior leadership. Those are things we’ve been expecting. Things we’ve been looking for. We were fortunate to end the regular season 9-0. We had a tough schedule,” said head coach Clifford Story.



Coach Story also talked about what he is most proud of about this year’s team.

“I think they still had a sour taste in their mouth from last year, losing in the quarterfinals. They feel like we didn’t compete at the highest level. Things we talk about here is being elite,” said Story.



The Panthers begin their quest for a State Championship tomorrow night. When they host Keith High School down near Selma, Alabama.



“I’ve told them all week that this is a 0-0 season. Everyone is starting out fresh again and they’re going to be renewed and they want to come in here and beat the Lanett Panthers,” said Coach Story.

The Panthers will host the Keith Bears Friday night with kickoff set for 7 PM Central Standard Time.