Athletes of the Week: Lee-Scott Academy Football

Auburn, AL (WRBL) – The Lee-Scott Academy Warriors did something this past Friday night that they haven’t done in years, and that’s beat the Glenwood Gators. Head Coach Buster Daniel called it a history making win for the Warriors.



“It was a huge win for Lee-Scott. All of our students and our players, probably the biggest in history. I’ve been told that anyway. It was really big forus to win that game. We beat a really good football team. My kids deserved to win. They played hard,” said Coach Daniel.



The players agreed and think they have the momentum to do well this season.



“It was real good, the guys just kept with it, fought hard. Firing off the ball every play. I think it was one of the best wins in our program history,” said freshman quarterback and safety Tate McKelvey.



“I think this sets us up to win a lot of games this season. I don’t that think anyone can stop us if Glenwood couldn’t stop us. I think we have a good chance to go to State this year,” said tackle and defensive lineman Joseph Horne.



Coach Daniel says his team has finally learned what he’s been trying to teach them all season long.



“We’ve been trying to teach them over a year now how to fight through adversity. Glenwood’s an extremely talent team. Good football team, good program, good history. They kept coming back. Our guys kept fighting through. that’s what we’ve been trying to teach them for a year now,” said Daniel.



The next test for Lee-Scott Academy is a tough game against the defending State Champion Pike Liberal.



“Pike’s a very good football team, very talented, a lot like Glenwood. We’ve got to play our best to be able to win this game on Friday night,” said Daniel.



Congratulations and good luck to our newest Athletes of the Week the Lee-Scott Academy Warriors.