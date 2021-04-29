Athletes Of The Week: Lee-Scott Academy Girls Soccer

Auburn, AL. (WRBL) – From underdogs to “Wonder Dogs”, that best describes the Lee-Scott Academy Warriors Girls Soccer Team which shocked the competition winning the AISA Girls State Soccer Championship by upsetting Tuscaloosa Academy 4-3 in a game that was decided by penalty kicks.



“We pulled something out of the hat that nobody expected and found ourselves State Champions,” said Lee-Scott Academy Head Coach Eric Faison.



The team was led by Emily Heartsill, Delaney Faison, Ali Bankson, Abbie Starr and Colee Shepp. Heartsill, Faison and Sheep were also named to the AISA All-Tournament Team.



“It all came down to PK’s but we came out on top. Because our goal keeper did a really nice job,” said Emily Heartsill.

“We went into the game knowing it could go either way. It was really up to us to decide. So that moment know that we won the State Championship was just urneal,” said Abbie Starr.

“We stacked our defense and made them really strong so we could stop all the goals from happening,” said Colee Shepp.

“It was mainly just get up by one point and then just kind of stop them on defense, said Delaney Faison.



This was a game and Championship win that the team will never forget. Coach Faison credits his assistant coaches Matt Bullard and Kat Brian also shared in the excitment.



“They are the ones that gave me the advice certain specific things during the game. I listened to them and it worked. I’m thankful for them. It was definitely a team deal all the way around with coaches and players. Everybody gave it all,” said Head Coach Faison

