Athletes of the Week: Lee-Scott Girls Basketball

The tradition continues at Lee-Scott for the Lady Warriors Girls Basketball team. This year’s group captured yet another AISA Class 3A State Championship, defeating their rival Glenwood on February 15 in Montgomery. It was the first state title for the Lady Warriors since 2013, and Head Coach Corye Ivatt says it took a lot of work to get to this point.

We lost last year in the Final 4 and ever since then, our kids have been dedicated, because they didn’t want that feeling again. They worked hard to get better every single day at practice. Lee-Scott Academy Head Coach Corye Ivatt

While the Lady Warriors lose a few key seniors, the foundation has been set for success down the line at Lee-Scott Academy.

We had four sophomores and four eighth graders on our varsity team this year, so we’ll have them coming back. We are going to miss our seniors, but they have worked hard and laid a foundation for us we hope to follow. Lee-Scott Academy Head Coach Corye Ivatt

Congratulations to the Lee-Scott Academy Lady Warriors, the AISA 3A State Basketball Champions and this week’s PrepZone Athletes of the Week winners.