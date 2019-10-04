Athletes of the Week: Manchester Blue Devils

The Manchester Blue Devils keep it old school at practice. The boys still do their laps up and down the and go through the old tire drill. It’s probably one of the reasons why the Blue Devils took no prisoners in route to an impressive 3-1 overall record. Manchester has featured a punishing ground attack and a stingy defense. Last Friday night the Blue Devils also enjoyed home field advantage.

“We were fortunate to be at home any time we play in Manchester our crowd gets behind us. Obviously, that motivates us to play harder. They come out of the gates. We challenged them to be physical, and were definitely physical in that first quarter,” said Manchester Head Coach Evan Hochstetler.

Players like linebacker Tylan Hollis and tackle Wesley Keith say the Devils give 100 percent in practice which carries over to game day.

“We just went in and played hard a lot of people doubted us. We just had to show them,” said senior Tylan Hollis.

“The main thing is that we come back and we work hard. We make the talent and the heart, it all comes together. It come together on Friday for a great win,” said senior Wesley Keith.

In the meantime the Devils continue to prepare for their next opponent the Central Talbotton Hawks. Coach Hochsteler says the Hawks will play their best. He expects his team to go out and play what he calls the standard of Manchester football.