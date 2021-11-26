Athletes of the Week: Manchester Blue Devils

Manchester, GA (WRBL) – The Manchester High Blue Devils were nearly bedeviled themselves in a triple overtime victory over the McIntosh County Academy Buccaneers. Manchester finally put the Bucs away winning 19-13. Head coach Stephen Holmes says his team exhibited a never say die attitude and he says this group has been fun to coach.



“Just a great group of kids. I mean they’ve worked so hard and they’ve put in so much time and effort. From the top of the roster down to the bottom. Everything is still in front of us and they’ve believed into that and bought into that. So, they’ve done a great job. They’ve spent a lot of time around the spring and summer getting their bodies ready, and getting ready for this football season,” said coach Holmes.



The Blue Devils have been practicing extremely hard this week trying to get ready for a tough game this Friday against Wilcox County.

“The Wilcox County has done a great job there. They’re a really well coached football team on both sides of the ball and all three phases. Thanksgiving week it’s a privilege to be practicing this week. It’s something to be excited about. You know most guys are out of school, and most teams are out of school right now. We’re here and everybody is enjoying being here,” said Coach Holmes.



Congratulations to our newest Athletes of the Week the Manchester Blue Devils football team.