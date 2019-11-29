Athletes of the Week: Marion County Football

The Marion County Eagles football team finds itself in familiar territory as they prepare for their Class 1A-Public quarterfinal matchup Friday night in Buena Vista against Lincoln County. The Eagles are coming off a trip to the semifinals last season, and have made the quarterfinals in six of the last eight seasons, including winning the 2013 state championship.

Marion County is coming off of a 35-27 win over region rival Schley County, and while head coach Chris Kirksey is pleased with his team’s performance in the game, he knows that more will be required of his team the deeper the playoffs go.

We’ll have highlights of Marion County matchup with Lincoln County Friday night on the News 3 Nightwatch at 11/10 central.