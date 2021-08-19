Athletes of the Week: Northern Little League All Stars

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The North Columbus Little League All Stars came up just short in their question for a spot in the Little League World Series. Head coach Will Thompson says it wasn’t because of a lack of effort.



“As far as talent, physical size, ability we were one of the smaller teams but we played with heart. We played as a team, and they played hard. They left everything on the field. Which is what we asked for,” said Thompson.



For some players this will be the last time they get to play Little League baseball. Players say they will hold on to some of their favorite memories from this season.

“I enjoyed when we played Tennessee, and we hit the walk off. It was just insane and it was very emotional.” Hudson Clark, Northern Little League player

“All the work that we put in, it paid off and we just came short just a little bit. That’s what I enjoyed about the season.” Jacob Veloz, Northern Little League player

“I think my favorite part of the season was playing the greatest teams from every single state and every single Little League.” Gabriel Galarza, Northern Little League player



Their season is over but these Little League players weren’t ready to go their separate ways.



“They’re still hanging out, they went fishing today. They were off school today, they got finished with school and they went fishing. So, just having fun and having that family atmosphere,” said Thompson.



Make sure you remember their names, because we’ll probably be seeing them play on the next level.



“Hopefully all of them continue playing some form of baseball going because they’re all very talented,” said Thompson. “A lot of them are playing football and basketball in the middle school programs and hopefully we’ll continue to see them progress as they move into middle school and high school.”



Congratulations to our newest WRBL News 3 Sports Athletes of the Week the Northern Little League All Stars.