Athletes of the Week: Northside Girls Basketball

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Northside girls coach Jarquella Woods certainly has the Lady Patriots headed in the right direction. In just her second season Coach Woods has the Northside girls playing great team basketball with a 14-2 overall record and 4-0 in Region 2-5A.

They’re just starting to buy in. Playing great defense, taking good shots on offensive end, with that being said, we’re also a pretty decent shooting team. Jarquella Woods, Northside Girls Basketball Head Coach

So far this season the Lady Patriots have gotten balanced scoring and leadership from juniors Mya Giles and Ayonna Durand and senior Erica Rodriguez, as well as freshman McKayla Hosley.

We plan on going really far, we have a really good team, we have good chemistry, and our coaches are great leaders, we just follow behind them. Mya Giles, Northside Junior

We’ve been playing really good so far, they’ve been passing the ball, we’ve been having equal shares in all of that. McKayla Hosley, Northside Freshman

We’re doing good, better than we expected. Ayonna Durand, Northside Junior

This season we’re obviously going to keep trying to win and our goal is to end up being region champions and then trying to get further in state than what we did last year. Erica Rodriguez, Northside Senior

Coach Woods says the Lady Patriots’ big test will come over the next weeks as they dive deeper into a tough region schedule beginning this Friday night at home against the Lady Bears of Griffin High School.

They’ve got some big D1 prospects on their team, a pretty good team, it’s going to be a test for us on Friday. Jarquella Woods, Northside Girls Basketball Head Coach

By the way tip time for that Northside-Griffin game is 6pm.

And with that we say good luck and congratulations to the Northside High Lady Patriots basketball team our WRBL PrepZone Athletes of the Week.