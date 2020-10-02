Athletes of the Week: Northside Patriots Football

The Northside Patriots were a whopping 22 points behind in their game last Friday night against rival Shaw. The Patriots didn’t panic and did what their coach has taught them to do. They were led offensively by running back Malachi Hosley who ran for over 180 yards in the comeback win.

“Defense had to go out there and make sure they didn’t get no first downs. Help us get time on the clock and go down and score and stop them,” said Hosely.

Elijah McClendon led the way on defense with 16 solo tackles.

“We have a different coach this year and we knew coming out after halftime that we had to stop them and we did. I feel like everybody underestimates us but I feel like this year we’re going to let our pads do the talking rather than our mouths,” said McClendon.

The Northside victory over Shaw was huge and it gives the team the energy they need as they get ready for their first region game against White Water High School.

“Well I think anytime you can be successful starting 3-1 helps us. We’ve got a bye week heading into region play and hopefully with a little bit of confidence,” said Northside head football coach Andrew Oropeza

Congratulations to the Northside Patriots the newest Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week!