Athletes of the Week: Northside Softball

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Northside Patriots softball team began its quest for a GHSA State Championship in convincing fashion. The Lady Patriots beat the visiting Union Grove Wolverines 14-2. In game one of the State Class 5A playoffs 14-2 and 11-1 in game two. The Lady Patriots bats were red hot as they hammered 4 home runs in the first game, and 5 more in game two.

“It felt really good. I’ve never been like more excited about winning a game more than that one. It was the fact that like we were up in the dugout constantly and we just kept each other going,” said senior Lani Martinez.

“It was crazy. As a freshman it’s new and it’s something I wasn’t expecting. But I was very glad that I could have that experience,” said freshman Abby Lovell.



“We’ve done a good job of just getting ready for the playoffs and playing our best ball late in the year, which is always our goal,” said head coach Brandon Jenkins.



Northside will go on to face the Eastside Eagles out of Convington, Georgia in the second round. The Lady Patriots have their eyes firmly fixed on a bigger prize.



“We’re at the point now where a lot of teams that we play you know their goal is to beat Northside High School. Our goal is to win a State Championship. We’re not worried about beating one team. We want to be playing on October 30th on Saturday for it all,” said Jenkins.

Congratulations to this week’s News 3 Athletes of the Week the Northside Lady Patriots.