Athletes Of The Week: Northside Volleyball



The Northside Patriots volleyball team has turned in another spectacular season turning in a 32-12 overall record, but more importantly an undefeated Region 1-AAAA record.

“Through it all they came in here and they were ready to get going. They worked their tails off and it showed throughout the season. They became more comfortable with each other. They trust each other. Through their work ethic they developed chemistry,” said Northside Head Coach Cassia Roper.



“I’m super proud of this team and my teammates. They have done a great job and we just get better, every day,” said Berkleigh Davidson.





The Patriots goal is to do even better than last season. Northside made it to the Elite 8 but this squad has some bigger goals for this post season.



“We are expecting to win State. We have been practicing really well, playing really well. If we keep playing the way we do, then there’s no doubt,” said Nevaeh Edwards.





“We have a really good chance of winning state this year. I’m even going as far as it’s possible,” said senior Savannah Ogle.



“Our team this year has been very dedicated. We have a lot of hard working girls. We come in every morning and practice and we’re just always willing to put in the extra work to do what we have to do to win games,” said junior Madison Cox.

The team begins their quest for a State Championship this Saturday but Coach Roper wants the team to focus on the task in front of them instead of getting lost in the big picture.

“We take it one game at a time. We don’t look to the future. We take care of one game at time, that’s our business,” said coach Roper.

Congratulations to our newest Athletes of the Week the Northside Patriots Volleyball Team.