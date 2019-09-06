Athletes Of The Week: Opelika Bulldogs

The Opelika High Bulldogs had to overcome all the pregame hype surrounding their big match up against rival Auburn High. The Dawgs put up just enough offense and the defense held off a potent Auburn offense to secure a 21-13 victory. Opelika Head Coach Erik Speakman says it was a good win.

“The kids have really come together this summer. Worked hard and we’re seeing the fruits of their labor over the summer come through. Going 2-0 this year,” said Speakman

And the Bulldogs team leaders say this is a win that strengthen the team’s unity.

“Overall it was a good game and we were able to come out on top. We’re super thankful for that and super thankful for this team,” said senior offensive lineman James Dawson

“We fought the whole game. There wasn’t a point in the game where we gave up. Which shows our character and effort throughout the game,” said senior quarterback Brody Davis

“It shows how well we can play when we put four quarters of good football together,”said senior defensive back Kory McCoy

Now for the Bulldogs it would be nice if they could play at home this Friday night but they’ve got to take a two hour bus ride to Selma, Alabama to take on the undefeated Selma High Knights.

“Yea Selma is undefeated and it’s our first region game. So we’re now in the portion of the schedule that really matters. It’s a two hour trip so we try to look at these games as a way to get you ready for the playoffs,” said Speakman.

With that we’ll say good luck and congratulations to the undefeated Opelika High Bulldogs our Cody Roads Trophies and Jewelers Athletes of the Week.