 

 

Athletes of the Week: Pacelli Boys Basketball

The Pacelli Boys Basketball team has turned heads a few weeks ago when they upset the then #1 Ranked Spencer Greenwave. Since then the Vikings, led by head coach Corry Black, have won some very important games including a hard fought 51-48 Region battle against Trinity earlier this week. Coach Black says to be the best, you have to beat the best.


“Yea we’re off to a good start. We have played some 7A schools, 6A, 5A, 4A schools. We’re trying to play a little better than everybody acorss the state to get us ready to have a chance to make a run at the end of the season in the State Tournament,” said Coach Black.

One thing is for sure no matter who the opponent is these Vikings won’t back down. The Vikings have a saying the bigger they are, the harder they fall.

“We try to get better, 1 percent better every day. No matter how big the giant maybe. The goal is to get 1 percent better and we’re getting better every day. The results will come,” said Coach Black.
