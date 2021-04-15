Athletes of the Week: Pacelli Boys Soccer

Winning has been nothing new for the Pacelli Boys Soccer team. Since Mid-February, the Vikings have won 11 matches in a row. Pacelli also clinched the Region 1-4A Private Title for the 4th straight time. Head Coach Alex Ghoja says it’s the perfect time for them to be on a roll.



“With the playoffs right around the corner, you want to be firing on all cylinders. And that’s part of the reason why at the beginning of the year, we tried to schedule tough because it’s going to teach us a lot about ourselves and areas we really need to strengthen,” said Coach Ghoja.



That mindset continued with Tuesday night’s 4-1 victory against a talented LaGrange team. The Vikings came back from a 1-0 halftime deficit to pull away late in the match. The players say it was a big win heading into the playoffs.



“It’s a big win for us before we start the playoffs. It’s a great preparation game for us, to really get into the groove of going to the playoffs and making a deep run,” said senior Reece Lenig.



“A very big step for us, because it shows us how playoff are going to be. We have to be ready for it,” said senior David Hernandez.



“It’s massive. We’ve been working so hard, it’s everything I could ask for my team,” said Elliott Lopez.



Now the focus for the Vikings shifts to the upcoming Class 1A Private Playoffs. Where Pacelli has their eyes on a State Championship.



“For us to be on the roll we are on right now, firing on all cylinders, it’s really, hopefully going to take off once we get to the playoffs. Because when you get there, it’s win or go home. Our goal is to win, and go as far as we can,” said Coach Ghoja.



Congratulations and good luck to the Pacelli Vikings Boys Soccer team the newest Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week.