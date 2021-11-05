Athletes of the Week: Pacelli Vikings football

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Pacelli Vikings jumped all over their arch rival Brookstone early in their showdown last Friday night, and never looked back on their way to a stunning 32-0 victory. The win showed the Vikings that they can indeed win the big game.



“They did, it was a big game, our team responded well, we played extremely hard, Brookstone has a good football team, they’ve had that jug for six years it’s just out time to take the jug back, but it was a good hard-fought football game both ways,” said head coach Dwight Jones.



Meanwhile coach Jones says his team has responded well all season long.

“I think we’ve done well. We played hard, we got beat real bad by ELCA but we talked about that, don’t let a loss beat you twice,” said coach Jones.

Now the Vikings have one more regular season game left. This one is on the road against Trinity Christian, a team that is 9-0 so far.

Trinity’s ranked #1 in the state, they played for the state championship last year, got beat in the finals, they’re undefeated, we’ve lost one, we’re playing for the region championship at their place, it’s a great place to be but it’s a hard row to hoe, we gotta get ready to go to work,” said coach Jones.

