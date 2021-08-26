Athletes of the Week: Russell County Football

Seale, Al (WRBL) – The Russell County football team hasn’t won many games over the last few years, but that trend could be changing. Last Friday night the Warriors outlasted Smiths Station by secruing a 29-22 victory on the road. Head Coach Dillin Griggs says it was all about his team having the fortitude to overcome adversity.

“We already knew our kids were good enough. We knew we were athletic. It was just more about a mindset change for our guys and understanding that like life, football is a wave and it’s going to go up and down. You got to ride that way and stay consistent.” Dillon Griggs, Russell County head football coach



The players agree and think this win in the season opener will give them something to build on.



“Just stay focused. Don’t be complacent with the win last Friday and just keep pushing for it,” said senior wide receiver DJ Epps.



“We were well prepared for the game and we got the outcome that we expected,” said junior running back Drew Pickett.



Now the Warriors have elevated their expectations to new heights.



“I think we can get to the playoffs and go farther,” said junior free safety Donquavious Crawford.



“We got a lot of talent out here. We got to work hard, get more wins so we can get to the State Championship,” said junior wide receiver Cameron Bullock.



For some of the Russell County Warriors they’ve waited a long time to finally get a win against the Panthers.



“For me it’s been like a long rivalry. I’ve been looking forward to beating Smiths Station, and it’s like my purpose in football,” said senior defensive tackle Royal Tafano.



Coach Griggs was not completely surprised by the outcome of Friday night’s game. He’s seen his players continue to work hard in practice despite the excessive heat.



“We just take it a week at a time so we’re going to try to be 2-0 this week. Next week we’re going to go to that first region game and try to be 1-0 in region, 3-0 overall. We’re going to take it week by week. We’re not going to take any team for granted and we’re going to see what God has planned for us,” said Griggs.

In fact, Barbour County forfeited their week two match up against Russell County.



Congratulations to our newest WRBL News 3 Sports Athletes of the Week the Russell County Warriors football team.