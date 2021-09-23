Athletes of the Week: Schley County football

Ellaville, Ga (WRBL) – The Schley County Wildcats are playing the type of football that it takes to be a champion. They’ve won their first four games of the season three of which were shutouts.

“They haven’t given up a touchdown on defense yet this year. The only touchdown that we gave up was a scoop-and-score, Marion County Friday night. I’m excited about our defense.” Darren Alford, Schley County head football coach



Meanwhile the players say this is what they’ve been working for, and they hope to keep up the great offensive and defensive play.



“We haven’t really had a clean game offensively ye, but once we get that going we’re going to be really tough to beat. Our defense is doing a really good job so we’re proud of them,” said sophomore quarterback and corner back Jay Kanazawa.



“From an offensive standpoint we’ve got to keep blocking, make sure the QB has time to stay in the pocket and throw. Make sure we get the blocks and make sure we just execute,” said junior defensive tacke and guard Reggie Hinton.



The Wildcats have a slate of games in front of them starting this Friday night. They’ll hit the road to face the undefeated Greenville Patriots. That’s followed by a date with state power Macon County, and then a non-region matchup against Pelham. Then a showdown against the red hot Chattahoochee County Panthers.



“Those four games are going to be against all ranked opponents. They’re all really good football teams. We’re excited about the opportunity to go do it. I’m glad that they are good. We can see how good we are. I know that most of those coaches are real good coaches. They’re going to have reall good teams and it’s going to be fun,” said coach Alford.



Congratulations to our newest WRBL News 3 Athletes of the Week the Schley County football team.