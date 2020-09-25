Athletes Of The Week: Schley County Wildcats Football

The Schley County High Wildcats are coming off of their second straight win. This one was a 20-19 victory over visiting Wilcox County. Defensive tackle Zavian Soloman and running back Luke Renfroe say the win didn’t come easy.

“It was really a hard game and we just battled it out,” said Renfroe.

“Their offense had a lot chances but we played good defense and shut them down,” said Soloman.

Meanwhile head coach Darren Alford says right now the Wildcats goal is simple

“Right now we’re trying to focus one game at a time and just to get better,” said Alford.

The Wildcats right now are getting ready to play their first region game expected to be a battle at home against the Taylor County Vikings. Coach Alford says this team has the potential to have a championship season.

“Well I like the chemistry of this team. The best players don’t win championships, the best team does. That’s what we’re trying to focus on now. We’re trying to become a good football team,” said Alford.

Congratulations to the newest Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week the Schley County Wildcats football team.