Athletes Of The Week: Schley County Wildcats Football

Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Schley County High Wildcats are coming off of their second straight win. This one was a 20-19 victory over visiting Wilcox County. Defensive tackle Zavian Soloman and running back Luke Renfroe say the win didn’t come easy.

“It was really a hard game and we just battled it out,” said Renfroe.

“Their offense had a lot chances but we played good defense and shut them down,” said Soloman.

Meanwhile head coach Darren Alford says right now the Wildcats goal is simple

“Right now we’re trying to focus one game at a time and just to get better,” said Alford.

The Wildcats right now are getting ready to play their first region game expected to be a battle at home against the Taylor County Vikings. Coach Alford says this team has the potential to have a championship season.

“Well I like the chemistry of this team. The best players don’t win championships, the best team does. That’s what we’re trying to focus on now. We’re trying to become a good football team,” said Alford.

Congratulations to the newest Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week the Schley County Wildcats football team.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

75° / 70°
Late night thunderstorms
Late night thunderstorms 70% 75° 70°

Friday

83° / 65°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 83° 65°

Saturday

85° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 85° 65°

Sunday

84° / 69°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 84° 69°

Monday

85° / 68°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 85° 68°

Tuesday

75° / 57°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 50% 75° 57°

Wednesday

77° / 56°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 77° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

73°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

73°

4 AM
Showers
60%
73°

72°

5 AM
Showers
40%
72°

72°

6 AM
Showers
40%
72°

72°

7 AM
Showers
40%
72°

72°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
72°

73°

10 AM
Few Showers
30%
73°

75°

11 AM
Few Showers
30%
75°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

76°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

72°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories