Athletes of the Week: Shaw Raiders

The Shaw Raiders are in the thick of things as far as the Region 1-4A playoff race is concerned. Shaw is coming off a big 30-22 win over Hardaway to up their record to 4-1 to stay in the hunt for a region playoff berth.

“Anytime you get a region win it’s valuable in the standings, because Region 1-4A is a toss up right now,” said Shaw head coach Al Pelligrino.

The Raiders players say there was a lot of trash talking before the Hardaway game but they say they didn’t let that affect their play.





“We stayed humble. We practiced hard all week and just stayed focused during the game,” said Amir Harper.





“Last week Coach P put us in positions to score and it gave us a boost in the game coming into this week. Getting ready for practice and getting ready for Westover this week. We’re focusing ahead,” said quarterback Wason Davis Junior.





The Shaw Raiders are happy with their season so far, but every week they hope to improve.

“Last week we could have played better a team but I know that the practice we had this week was good. We’re going to regroup and have an even better week,” said senior inside linebacker Devin Maben.

“I feel like during the season we’ve been playing under a little bit. Now we’re playing better and better,” said senior linebacker Moussa Nabe.



“We know that we have another gear that we can hit, because we know what we can do. If we play our game nobody can beat,” said junior Derrick Kelley.



The Raiders hope to continue their stellar play in Region 1-4A when they take on the tough Westover Patriots

“This is one that if you win you have a great opportunity to advance to the post season. If you lose then you have to have people to help you. It’s not the situation you want to be in,” said Coach Pelligrino.

Congratulations to the newest Athletes of the Week the Shaw Raiders.