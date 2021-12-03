Athletes of the Week: Smiths Station Flag Football

Smiths Station, AL (WRBL) – Smiths Station Flag Football head coach Meg Larsen says there were many challenges for the young ladies this season. Right down to organizing and putting the flag football team together.



“For them to come together as one team has been incredible to watch, it’s been so fun this year to see them start from where we started at the beginning of the year to right now. Them knowing the lingo, them knowing what’s going on now, has been a huge part of our success,” said coach Larsen.



Meanwhile several players say the got an opportunity to expand their horizons this season.



“It taught me a lot, like just how to play with a different team, I didn’t know any of these girls, now it’s just do fun and I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” said Jenna Bruce.



“I’ve grown to love the team, it’s a really fun sport to play, our coaches have taken a big group of athletes and turned us into better ones along the way. I just have full faith in this team and I’ve had a blast so far,” said Kaylyn Burkhart.



Coach Larsen says win, lose or draw it’s been a joy coaching these girls in their very first season of flag football. She says they headed to Birmingham with high hopes of bringing home a State Championship.



“There is not another group of kids I have worked with so far that I would rather be out here with, their respect and their love for what we’ve got going on is just huge so win lose or draw, they’re winners in my eyes for sure,” said coach Larsen.



The Smiths Station Lady Panthers eventually fell to Hewitt-Trussville in double overtime 14-13 in the State Championship game.



Congratulations to the State-Runner up and now our newest WRBL News 3 PrepZone Athletes of the Week, the Smiths Station Flag Football team.