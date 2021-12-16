Athletes of the Week: Smiths Station Wrestling

Smiths Station, AL (WRBL) – The 2021 version of the Smiths Station Wrestling team is carrying on a tradition of excellence. The team recently won the prestigious Swede Umbach Tournament beating teams from Enterprise and Central.



“We go to city this weekend. So we’ve actually competed against Harris County and Columbus in duel matches and did well against them,” said head coach Tommy Sanders.

The Panther wrestlers were led by Steven Flagg, who had a first place finish, Kyle Watson, who finished in 2nd, and Kyle Fontenot who finished in 3rd.



“We’re really starting to put that work in, and really starting to beat and dominate the teams that we should. We’re really starting to establish our place in the state and our rankings and stuff,” said Flagg.



“All we can do right now is just keep adding on and try to get better as a program and as wrestlers,” said Watson.



“This past weekend I feel like the team competed against some great competition. And some of us didn’t do great but I feel like the majority of us did,” said Fontenot.



Coach Sanders says his team has a few more tournaments left before the season ends. He believes his team will continue to work hard and do well as the season winds down.



“Hoping to win City, but we know there’s a lot of good competition in the city. After that we’re Fort Walton Beach. We’ve got a full season ahead and we’re about half way through,” said Sanders.



Congratulations to our newest Athletes of the Week the Smiths Station Panthers Wrestling team.