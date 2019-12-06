Athletes of the Week: Spencer Basketball

Two years ago the Spencer Greenwave basketball team captured the Region 5-2A championship, but they lost the championship last season on a last second shot. That loss, according to Head Coach Eric Allen, has motivated this year’s squad, which has done well against tough non-region competition.

“I just think playing good programs gives you a chance to mature. And when you go to the playoffs, you’re ready. We don’t look at it as a loss. We want to be ready everyday.,” says Allen.

The Greenwave are off to a 5-1 start so far this season, with a trip to Heritage-Conyers ahead before they open Region 5-2A play at Heard County on December 13th.