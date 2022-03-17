Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Spencer Greenwave played solid basketball throughout the season en route to a 30-2 overall record. The Greenwave ran away from the Westover Patriots in the State Championship game 62-42. Head coach Quantavious Allen and assistant coach Eric Allen say it was all about preparation.



“The team mindset was just to play hard. Especially for our seniors we know it was their last game. They had a tremendous game. They want go out with a bang. Everyone knew that they had to play extremely hard to win this game,” said Coach Allen.



The Greenwave were led by Randall Dixon’s 12 points. Followed by Tycen McDaniels and Tony Montgomery’s 11 points each. The Greenwave’s 20-point win over a good Westover team left no doubt that the Spencer High squad is the top Class AAAA team in the state. With all of the underclassmen on the roster, you can look for Spencer to make another run at the State Championship.



“One thing that I can promise you is that we’re going to play extremely hard no matter what,” said Allen.



Congratulations to our newest WRBL Athletes of the Week the Spencer Greenwave Boys Basketball team.