Athletes of the Week: Spencer Greenwave Boys Basketball

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – There is no doubt that the Spencer High Greenwave boys basketball teams is one of the hottest in the Tri-City area having won 12 games in a row. They’ve done this all with new head coach Quantavias Allen leading the team.



“They were well coached last year. So it made the transition a lot easier for me. You also have to give a lot of thanks to the rest of the coaching staff. That’s been the biggest thing. It just happens that the young men become men and are staying on track,” said Allen.



Coach Allen took over a program that had won three straight Region Championships and the Greenwave have a direct bead on championship number four. Spencer currently has an undefeated 7-0 region record.

“Take it one game at a time. So, win each game, win region and then this year trying to get over that hump and win State. That’s the ultimate goal right now,” said Coach Allen.



One of Coach Allen’s toughest jobs this season is working to make sure his team doesn’t become complacent. He wants them to know that if they don’t give 100 percent every time they step on the court they can be beaten.

“When you’re at the top every team is kind of gunning for you. So you always have to compete. Go into every game. Not under estimate your opponent and just play hard every possession. Every possession you have to play hard. No plays off,” said Allen.



The Greenwave continue to prepare for this Friday’s big region matchup at home against rival Carver Tigers. Congratulations to our newest WRBL Athletes of the Week the Spencer Greenwave boys basketball.