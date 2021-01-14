 

Athletes of the Week: Spencer Greenwave Boys Basketball

Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Spencer Greenwave Basketball team went deep into the State Class AAAA Playoffs last season bowing out in the third round. Despite COVID protocols issued by the Muscogee County School District which put the brakes on the Greenwave’s season, Coach Eric Allen has high hopes for this 2021 squad.
“This year’s team is a senior heavy team. We’ve just been playing real well,” said head coach Eric Allen.


The Greenwave hope that continues as they work hard in practice with ops of giving the younger players time to mature. Coach Allen has also established some definite team goals.
“Our goal is to win a region and State Championship. We understand the only way we’re going to win a Region and State Championship. We have to thrive on defense,” said Coach Allen.


Now the Greenwave lost a lot of offensive stars from last year but so far it hasn’t hurt them. In other word what they lack on offense they more than make up for by playing tenacious defense
“Next week we’re playing Troup County and Hardaway both of those games are on the road. I think those are going to be real tough games. We’re going to get in the gym and we’re going to work on our defense. I think we’ll be ready to go,” said Coach Allen.


Congratulations to the mighty Spencer High Greenwave basketball team your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

43° / 41°
Fair
Fair 0% 43° 41°

Friday

54° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 54° 34°

Saturday

49° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 49° 28°

Sunday

53° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 53° 33°

Monday

54° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 54° 31°

Tuesday

59° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 59° 35°

Wednesday

63° / 49°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 19% 63° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

43°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
43°

42°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
42°

43°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
43°

45°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
45°

45°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
45°

46°

4 AM
Showers
41%
46°

47°

5 AM
Rain
59%
47°

48°

6 AM
Showers
49%
48°

48°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
48°

47°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
47°

47°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
47°

48°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
48°

50°

11 AM
Sunny
2%
50°

51°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

54°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

54°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

54°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

53°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

50°

6 PM
Clear
0%
50°

47°

7 PM
Clear
0%
47°

45°

8 PM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

9 PM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

10 PM
Clear
0%
43°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories