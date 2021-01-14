Athletes of the Week: Spencer Greenwave Boys Basketball

The Spencer Greenwave Basketball team went deep into the State Class AAAA Playoffs last season bowing out in the third round. Despite COVID protocols issued by the Muscogee County School District which put the brakes on the Greenwave’s season, Coach Eric Allen has high hopes for this 2021 squad.

“This year’s team is a senior heavy team. We’ve just been playing real well,” said head coach Eric Allen.



The Greenwave hope that continues as they work hard in practice with ops of giving the younger players time to mature. Coach Allen has also established some definite team goals.

“Our goal is to win a region and State Championship. We understand the only way we’re going to win a Region and State Championship. We have to thrive on defense,” said Coach Allen.



Now the Greenwave lost a lot of offensive stars from last year but so far it hasn’t hurt them. In other word what they lack on offense they more than make up for by playing tenacious defense

“Next week we’re playing Troup County and Hardaway both of those games are on the road. I think those are going to be real tough games. We’re going to get in the gym and we’re going to work on our defense. I think we’ll be ready to go,” said Coach Allen.



Congratulations to the mighty Spencer High Greenwave basketball team your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week.