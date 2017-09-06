Athletes of the Week: Spencer High School

Athletes of the week

Spencer High is coming off an astonishing victory over an arch rival that they haven’t beaten in almost 18 years. Last week Spencer upset Carver high school, winning by a score of 28-18. Even though the win was monumental for their confidence Spencer is still keeping it cool for this week’s opponent Northside. Northside is currently undefeated and presents an even bigger task for Spencer. We wish them luck, and are proud to honor them as our Athletes of the Week!

