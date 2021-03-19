Athletes of the Week: State Champion Carver Girls Basketball

The Carver High Lady Tigers basketball team coached by Anson Hundley, were all about business in their 70-54 State Championship victory over once beaten Cairo. Coach Hundley has now had a little time to reflect on he and the team’s second State Title in three years.



“Moving forward right now we’re just starting to get our young girls prepared. We have a lot of Sophomores. We got one Junior. So the goal is to get them prepared and try to make another run at them again next year,” said Coach Hundley

The team didn’t have a lot of upperclassmen but the three Seniors provided leadership all season long.



“The three seniors provided extremely good leadership. Even the Jefferson game where Kionna went out with five fouls. She was still on the bench cheering the team on, yelling, screaming. Doing what she needs to do to keep the team pumped up and ready to go The other two they just bring a lot of leadership to the team as well,” said Coach Hundley.



While losing three key seniors this year Hundley is very confident in the future of his program. The reason why is because a lot of underclassmen contributed to Carver’s championship run.



“The future is bright. We have a lot of young girls who contribute quite a bit this year. They’re excited about what they have going on. So, I think as we get ready to start back up and get prepared for the summer. You’ll still see good things come from Carver High School,” said Hundley

Congratulations to our newest Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week teh Carver Girls Basketball Team.